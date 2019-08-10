AgJunction (TSE:AJX) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.55

AgJunction Inc (TSE:AJX) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and traded as high as $0.49. AgJunction shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 10,500 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $55.58 million and a P/E ratio of 23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.87.

About AgJunction (TSE:AJX)

AgJunction Inc provides hardware and software solutions for the precision agricultural industry worldwide. The company's products are used in precision machine guidance, steering, and flow control. It offers Outback guidance systems; Outback eDriveXC, eDriveTC, eDriveXD, and eDriveESi automated steering products; Outback STX and Outback MAX terminals; and AC110 application control products.

