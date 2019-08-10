Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $15.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.58. 1,013,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,038. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $349.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.86. Agenus has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $3.88.
Several brokerages have recently commented on AGEN. B. Riley began coverage on Agenus in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.
About Agenus
Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.
