Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $15.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.58. 1,013,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,038. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $349.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.86. Agenus has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $3.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGEN. B. Riley began coverage on Agenus in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,295,000 after acquiring an additional 950,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 442,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 92,957 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 269,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 150,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 79,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

