Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Given New C$73.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$79.00 to C$73.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ag Growth International from C$65.00 to C$58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CIBC reduced their price target on Ag Growth International from C$71.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$70.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Ag Growth International from C$71.00 to C$63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$66.67.

AFN stock traded down C$0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$45.44. The company had a trading volume of 179,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $847.23 million and a P/E ratio of 23.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$53.46. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of C$43.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.72.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$216.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$222.98 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ag Growth International will post 4.0599999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is currently 121.46%.

In other news, Director Gary Keith Anderson sold 8,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.05, for a total value of C$450,033.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,532,723.65.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

