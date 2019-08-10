Aeternity Price Reaches $0.26 on Exchanges (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $73.47 million and $13.37 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00002314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, OTCBTC, Zebpay and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Aeternity

AE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 323,979,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,158,747 tokens. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, Radar Relay, DragonEX, OOOBTC, Gate.io, Zebpay, ZB.COM, Bithumb, LATOKEN, Tokenomy, BitMart, OTCBTC, IDAX, CoinBene, HADAX, Koinex, Mercatox, Liqui, BigONE, Kyber Network, FCoin, Crex24 and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

