Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Adverum Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 30.98% and a negative net margin of 4,505.40%.

Adverum Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.56. 1,791,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,196. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.94. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.87 million, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 18.20 and a current ratio of 18.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,443,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,000,000 after purchasing an additional 753,735 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,768,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 126,514 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 115,171 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 232,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 185.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 26,330 shares during the last quarter. 60.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADVM. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.10.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

