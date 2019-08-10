Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) Market Cap Achieves $112,179.00

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Advanced Technology Coin has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Advanced Technology Coin has a market capitalization of $112,179.00 and $376.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Advanced Technology Coin alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004559 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin Profile

ARC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 25,907,007 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official website is arcticcoin.org . Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main

Buying and Selling Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Technology Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Advanced Technology Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Advanced Technology Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Advanced Technology Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.