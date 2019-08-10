Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. develops, offers and implements environmental technologies, equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations. It operates in three principal business segments: Refined Coal, Emissions Control and CO2 capture. The company also offers dry sorbent injection systems to control SO2 and acid gases. It operates primarily in the United States along with its subsidiaries. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. formerly known as ADA-ES, Inc., is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. “

Get Advanced Emissions Solutions alerts:

ADES has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Advanced Emissions Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.91. The stock had a trading volume of 136,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,953. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $13.52.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 million. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 69.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Emissions Solutions will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. Advanced Emissions Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.82%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 268,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 69,806 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $736,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 5,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

ADA-ES, Inc (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Emissions Solutions (ADES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.