ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Announces Earnings Results

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 370.27% and a negative return on equity of 210.69%. The business had revenue of $6.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 million.

ADMA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.48. 410,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,152. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 2.39. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $6.96.

In other news, major shareholder Biotest Divestiture Trust sold 5,813,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $21,802,327.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,295,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,108,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 4,000,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $16,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,064,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,258,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

ADMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $13.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ADMA Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

