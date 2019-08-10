Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.08, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 291.22% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%.

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,840. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.97. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a current ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market cap of $166.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.69.

Several analysts have commented on ADMS shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.91.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 252.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

