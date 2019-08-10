Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Hits Market Capitalization of $928,858.00

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 10th. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $928,858.00 and $1.12 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, BiteBTC, LBank and CoinTiger.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11,383.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $204.54 or 0.01798702 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $309.86 or 0.02724823 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.61 or 0.00735262 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.29 or 0.00802747 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00010721 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00050349 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00498925 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00128875 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, CoinTiger, OKEx, HADAX and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

