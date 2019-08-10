Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.02-2.02 EPS.

Shares of ATVI traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,668,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,126,563. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.29. The company has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday. Stephens downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.03.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 2,333 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $102,652.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 11,333 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $542,964.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,332 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,187. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

