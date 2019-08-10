Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) PT Lowered to $64.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ATVI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.03.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.06. 10,668,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,126,563. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.29. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 23.90%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 11,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $542,964.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $102,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,332 shares of company stock worth $1,021,187. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,295,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,542,000 after purchasing an additional 134,048 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 706,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,357,000 after purchasing an additional 63,340 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $976,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $915,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

