Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $56.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $52.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ATVI. MKM Partners reissued a neutral rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday. Nomura began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.03.

ATVI traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $48.06. 10,668,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,126,563. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.29. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $84.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $268,463.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $102,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,332 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,187. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 189.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

