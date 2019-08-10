Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ACHN traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,257,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,816. The stock has a market cap of $615.94 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.91. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $5.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACHN. ValuEngine upgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.

