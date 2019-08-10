Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 297.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 455.9% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $2.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.48. 1,758,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,179. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $132.63 and a 1 year high of $197.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.41. The company has a market cap of $128.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Accenture had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.34, for a total transaction of $605,045.98. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,918.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total transaction of $125,284.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,760 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,328 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $190.00 price target on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Argus boosted their price target on Accenture to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Accenture from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Accenture from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Accenture from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.38.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

