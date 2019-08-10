Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acasti Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on research, development and commercialization of krill oil based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies. CaPre (R), Acasti’s only prescription drug candidate, is being developed to help prevent and treat hypertriglyceridemia. ONEMIA (R) is a medical food and currently Acasti’s only commercialized product. Acasti Pharma Inc. is headquartered in Laval, Canada. “

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

ACST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Aegis began coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. CIBC began coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.25.

Acasti Pharma stock opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71. Acasti Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $2.95.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acasti Pharma will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Acasti Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acasti Pharma (ACST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.