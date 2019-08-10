AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 47,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.86 per share, for a total transaction of $3,622,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,114 shares in the company, valued at $6,066,628.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.35 per share, with a total value of $663,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,263.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 136,900 shares of company stock valued at $9,126,370. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $65.58. 10,692,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,842,548. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $63.31 and a one year high of $100.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.81. The company has a market capitalization of $96.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $80.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.05.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

