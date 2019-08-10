$94.67 Million in Sales Expected for NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) will post sales of $94.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NMI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $95.40 million and the lowest is $93.93 million. NMI posted sales of $71.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NMI will report full year sales of $365.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $364.41 million to $367.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $447.85 million, with estimates ranging from $447.19 million to $448.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NMI.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $91.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.11 million. NMI had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 41.31%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NMIH. B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on NMI and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.50) on shares of NMI in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on NMI in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research set a $36.00 target price on NMI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.41. The stock had a trading volume of 506,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,006. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.39. NMI has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $31.34.

In other NMI news, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $114,780.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NMI by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,124,000 after purchasing an additional 25,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in NMI by 297.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 60,599 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in NMI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in NMI by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in NMI by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

