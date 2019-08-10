87,004 Shares in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Purchased by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 87,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,000. STAAR Surgical accounts for approximately 2.1% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 21,642 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,366,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 268,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 86,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 418.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 119,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 96,768 shares in the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.95. 202,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.11 and a beta of 2.24. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.80.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $39.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STAA shares. ValuEngine raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAAR Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Read More: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.