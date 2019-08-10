$6.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) will report sales of $6.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jabil’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.62 billion and the lowest is $6.60 billion. Jabil reported sales of $5.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year sales of $25.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.30 billion to $25.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $26.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.19 billion to $26.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jabil.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

In other news, CEO Alessandro Parimbelli sold 3,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,766,247.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,595 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $46,681,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,368,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,742 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Jabil by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 669,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,592,000 after acquiring an additional 383,074 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Jabil by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,537,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,830,000 after acquiring an additional 371,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Jabil by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,084,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,844,000 after acquiring an additional 348,320 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBL stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,108. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Jabil has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $32.24. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jabil (JBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.