$59.28 Million in Sales Expected for Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) to announce $59.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Depomed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.70 million and the highest is $59.86 million. Depomed posted sales of $77.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Depomed will report full year sales of $235.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $234.80 million to $236.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $239.94 million, with estimates ranging from $232.30 million to $247.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Depomed.

Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.51 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASRT. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Depomed from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Depomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

In other Depomed news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $39,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Depomed stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) by 11,153.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,269 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Depomed were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSE ASRT traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.52. 5,253,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,341. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.14. Depomed has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $8.08.

About Depomed

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

