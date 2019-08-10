$460.13 Million in Sales Expected for KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) will report sales of $460.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for KKR & Co Inc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $525.30 million and the lowest is $407.10 million. KKR & Co Inc reported sales of $491.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow KKR & Co Inc.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.34 million. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup set a $34.00 target price on KKR & Co Inc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays started coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.70.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.17. 1,560,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,260,689. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. KKR & Co Inc has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $28.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $2,619,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 73,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,698.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr acquired 2,647,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in KKR & Co Inc by 9.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in KKR & Co Inc by 0.4% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 165,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in KKR & Co Inc by 2.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in KKR & Co Inc by 1.5% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 50,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR & Co Inc (KKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.