22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Shares Up 8.6%

22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)’s share price shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.64, 1,244,938 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,539,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Separately, Chardan Capital set a $12.00 price target on 22nd Century Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 21st.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.29 million during the quarter.

In other news, VP Thomas L. James sold 48,000 shares of 22nd Century Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 116.7% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the first quarter worth $42,000.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It offers premium cigarettes under the RED SUN and MAGIC brands; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

