21,438 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Acquired by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,589,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,868,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,032,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,877 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,497,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,154,000 after purchasing an additional 951,911 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $2,166,688,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,777,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,542,000 after purchasing an additional 12,048,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.07.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $85.52. The stock had a trading volume of 8,149,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,699,157. The firm has a market cap of $220.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.56. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

