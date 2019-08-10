$2.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) will post $2.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.15 billion and the lowest is $2.08 billion. Williams Companies posted sales of $2.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full year sales of $8.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.81 billion to $9.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Williams Companies.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.87.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $23.99. 7,337,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,611,071. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.97. Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $32.05. The firm has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

In other Williams Companies news, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $130,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,435.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Chandler acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.24 per share, with a total value of $232,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 63,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,328.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $839,400. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 7.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 260,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after buying an additional 17,598 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,287,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,260,000 after purchasing an additional 137,175 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 17.4% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 38,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 7.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 28.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 70,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

