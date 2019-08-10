1,914 Shares in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Bought by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,914 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the first quarter worth $238,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the first quarter worth $282,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 4.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter worth $18,528,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROG opened at $133.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.71. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $206.43.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.90 million. Rogers had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Rogers from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.80.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

