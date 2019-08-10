14,558 Shares in Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) Bought by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of Mesa Air Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MESA. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 628.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 49.5% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 60.8% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 21,086 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 31.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 102,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 76.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 23,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 10,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MESA shares. B. Riley started coverage on Mesa Air Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

Mesa Air Group stock traded down $3.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.62. 3,108,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,767. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77. Mesa Air Group Inc has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $16.41. The company has a market capitalization of $276.34 million and a P/E ratio of 5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.25). Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $180.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mesa Air Group Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

