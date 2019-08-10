1,217 Shares in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,778,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,680,000 after buying an additional 335,974 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,714,000. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 1,456,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,794,000 after buying an additional 894,480 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,467,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7,765.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 471,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,214,000 after buying an additional 465,909 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $51.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.18. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $43.95 and a 12 month high of $64.60.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.