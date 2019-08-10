1,000 Shares in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Acquired by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 1,407.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its holdings in American International Group by 42.3% in the second quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 20,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in American International Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 292,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,600,000 after buying an additional 47,768 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in American International Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 67,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 8,677 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.35 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair upgraded shares of American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American International Group to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. American International Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.26. 3,458,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,277,044. The stock has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.06. American International Group Inc has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $57.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $12.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.40%.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

