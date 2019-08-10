$1.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) to announce $1.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rogers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36. Rogers reported earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rogers will report full-year earnings of $6.30 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rogers.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.90 million. Rogers had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS.

ROG has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Rogers from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Rogers by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Rogers by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Rogers by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Rogers by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,271 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROG traded down $7.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.38. 186,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,589. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.71. Rogers has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $206.43.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

