$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) will post sales of $1.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Granite Construction’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.16 billion. Granite Construction posted sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Granite Construction will report full year sales of $3.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Granite Construction.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $789.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.73 million. Granite Construction had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on GVA. B. Riley lowered Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

In other Granite Construction news, Director David H. Kelsey bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.21 per share, with a total value of $151,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GVA traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.46. 662,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.30. Granite Construction has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Granite Construction (GVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.