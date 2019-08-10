-$0.77 EPS Expected for Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) to report earnings per share of ($0.77) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Acorda Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.81) and the highest is ($0.71). Acorda Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 552.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($2.55). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.21) to ($2.66). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Acorda Therapeutics.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.53. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $50.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACOR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Acorda Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on Acorda Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Acorda Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACOR traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,811. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Acorda Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.31 million, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACOR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 163,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 42,560 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 369.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,439 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 12,764 shares in the last quarter.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

