$0.76 EPS Expected for LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) will announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. LTC Properties reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.54 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 95.25%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $38.00.

In related news, Director Timothy Triche sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $129,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,106.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 833.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 75.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LTC Properties stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.46. 201,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,166. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.43. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $40.11 and a 1-year high of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 10.41.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.51%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

