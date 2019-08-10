$0.61 EPS Expected for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Donaldson posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Donaldson.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.05 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 10.96%. Donaldson’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Donaldson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In other Donaldson news, Director John Wiehoff sold 14,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $689,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,860 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,256.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCI. CX Institutional bought a new position in Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Donaldson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 193.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Donaldson by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

DCI stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,714. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.63. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $40.27 and a 12 month high of $59.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Donaldson (DCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.