$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Motorcar Parts of America posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $108.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Motorcar Parts of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MPAA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,802,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,642,000 after buying an additional 77,507 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,397,000 after buying an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,368,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,306,000 after buying an additional 122,650 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 903,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,339,000 after buying an additional 249,622 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 486.8% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 665,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,566,000 after buying an additional 552,446 shares during the period.

MPAA stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.75. The stock had a trading volume of 122,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.34.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

