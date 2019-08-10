$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Matrix Service’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Matrix Service posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,333.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Matrix Service will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Matrix Service.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $358.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.85 million. Matrix Service had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Matrix Service’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTRX. DA Davidson raised shares of Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th.

In other Matrix Service news, VP Kevin S. Cavanah sold 14,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $306,780.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Matrix Service by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Matrix Service by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Matrix Service by 3.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Matrix Service by 167.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Matrix Service by 8.3% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTRX stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,387. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.11. The stock has a market cap of $488.96 million, a PE ratio of 124.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.43. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $25.75.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

