$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mercer International’s earnings. Mercer International reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercer International will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.81 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mercer International.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.18). Mercer International had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on MERC shares. BidaskClub cut Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. CIBC lowered Mercer International from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Mercer International from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MERC. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Mercer International in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,849,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mercer International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,891,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Mercer International in the first quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Mercer International in the first quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Mercer International in the first quarter valued at approximately $634,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MERC stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.51. The company had a trading volume of 276,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,693. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.69. Mercer International has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $19.14. The firm has a market cap of $763.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is 28.06%.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

