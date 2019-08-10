$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) will post $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.37. Kimco Realty also posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.16). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 34.08%. The company had revenue of $284.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

KIM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James downgraded Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.17 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.95. 4,748,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,591,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.59.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $63,679.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,732,317.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIM. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

