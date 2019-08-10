$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Consolidated Water posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Consolidated Water.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CWCO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Shares of CWCO stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.12. The company had a trading volume of 28,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,462. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.17. Consolidated Water has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its position in Consolidated Water by 1.5% during the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 67,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Consolidated Water by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Consolidated Water by 552.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Consolidated Water by 22.2% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Consolidated Water by 114.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated Water (CWCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.