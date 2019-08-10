$0.09 EPS Expected for Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.27. Zynga reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Zynga had a negative net margin of 16.50% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.18 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ZNGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Zynga from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 price target on shares of Zynga and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Zynga to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.81.

Shares of Zynga stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.09. 11,482,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,286,674. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.21. Zynga has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $6.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.50, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.25.

In other news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $252,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 670,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,020.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 36,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $224,099.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,962.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 161,298 shares of company stock valued at $991,435. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Zynga during the second quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zynga in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga in the first quarter valued at $61,000. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

