Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 390 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 390 price target on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZURN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a CHF 315 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC set a CHF 355 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays set a CHF 319 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 315 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 400 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Zurich Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 339.44.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52 week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

