Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.96

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.96 and last traded at $35.85, with a volume of 6305 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.93. The company has a quick ratio of 20.42, a current ratio of 20.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

