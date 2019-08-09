Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $45.20 Million Stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,144,299 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 122,247 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.14% of eBay worth $45,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 64.6% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 69.6% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 865 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 83.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,985,664. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. eBay Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

In related news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 25,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $941,085.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,803.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Devin Wenig sold 149,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $6,205,368.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,034,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,925,222.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,098 shares of company stock worth $10,603,043. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark increased their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on eBay from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.52.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

