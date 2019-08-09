Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 34,965 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,965 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 0.6% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of Accenture worth $68,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 11.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% during the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 4.5% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, CEO David Rowland sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.03, for a total transaction of $437,537.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,884.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.34, for a total transaction of $605,045.98. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,918.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,760 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,328. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Accenture from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Accenture from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Accenture from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Accenture from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.38.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,222,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,642. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $132.63 and a fifty-two week high of $197.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.28. The firm has a market cap of $130.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Accenture had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

