Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,664 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 16,890 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $55,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lourd Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.2% in the second quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.4% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,601 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 7,094 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,808 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.2% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,622.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $826,563.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mcdonald’s stock traded up $3.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,102,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.53. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $156.56 and a 1-year high of $219.74.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays set a $230.00 price target on Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Longbow Research cut Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $197.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.23.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

