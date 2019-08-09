Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,713 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,016 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $28,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,792,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.46. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $90.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Cfra set a $80.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $60.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $480,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $103,992.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.