Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Shares Sold by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC owned about 0.11% of ZIX worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ZIX by 2,185.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 15,733 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ZIX by 144.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 289,437 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in ZIX in the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in ZIX by 343.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 18,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in ZIX in the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get ZIX alerts:

ZIX stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.30. Zix Co. has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $449.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). ZIX had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zix Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZIXI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cowen started coverage on shares of ZIX in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $14.00 price target on shares of ZIX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.