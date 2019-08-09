Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $599.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zillow Group updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.30. 406,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.00 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.53. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $51.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZG. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.81.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

