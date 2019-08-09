Zero Price Reaches $0.0697 on Top Exchanges (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. During the last week, Zero has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. Zero has a market cap of $463,037.00 and $607.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0697 or 0.00000590 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.57 or 0.00495816 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00126880 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00052326 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003245 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002527 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 6,675,692 coins and its circulating supply is 6,644,053 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

