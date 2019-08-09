Zen Protocol Trading Down 26.3% Over Last Week (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One Zen Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zen Protocol has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. Zen Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and $1,764.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol (ZP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,315,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,020,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

Zen Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

